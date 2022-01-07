ENID, Okla. — Unregistered voters in the Chisholm Public Schools district have until Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, to apply for voter registration for the district’s Feb. 8 primary school board election.
Oklahomans must be at least 17½ years old to apply for voter registration and 18 to vote. Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, Jan. 14. Applications postmarked afterward will be accepted but not processed until after the election. Applications also may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is an official voter registration agency by the deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing, either with a Voter Identification Card or a letter that explaining why the application was not approved. Those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office at (580) 237-6016 or GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Registered voters who have moved from a different county or state will need to complete an application to be eligible for elections in Garfield County. Those needing to update addresses in the county can make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
Applications can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website, oklahoma.gov/elections, or completed at county election boards. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available upon request.
Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
