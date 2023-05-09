WOODWARD -- Woodward County voters will be asked to extend 4/10ths of a half-cent sales tax later this year.
County commissioners on Monday approved a resolution setting a vote on the proposed extension for July 11.
Commissioners are asking voters to extend the tax, which was originally passed to build the Woodward County Event Center, for a number of capital projects, renovations and improvements to county facilities.
A yes vote will extend the 4/10th sales tax to October 1, 2026, according to the resolution adopted by the commissioners.
“This is not an increase in sales tax,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White pointed out during Monday’s meeting. “It is a three-year continuation of the current rate for capital improvements that will have to be done regardless.”
White noted that without the sales tax, the county doesn’t have the funds necessary for those projects.
The project list includes:
- Filing system in the county clerk’s office
- Constructing a building to replace temporary storage containers to securely store county records and evidence in a proper facility.
- Improving the camera system in the jail and courthouse to improve security
- Making the main entrance to the courthouse handicap accessible
- Make repairs to the concrete curbing on the courthouse parking lot
- Replacing the roof of the county owned juvenile detention center
- Repair the parking lot at the EMS facility, where part of the lot is currently sinking
- HVAC for Building A at the fairgrounds to allow more events at the building in the summer
- Improving the deputing training firing range for the sheriff’s department.
“These projects affect every citizen in the county in one way or another,” said White.
