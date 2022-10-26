ENID, Okla. — YWCA Enid hosted an open house on Tuesday to provide information to those wishing to become a Sexual Assault Response Advocate volunteer.
YWCA holds two open houses each year, one in April to coincide with Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and one in October for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Tuesday’s open house provided information to those wanting to become a SARA volunteer, who assist the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner as a nonjudgmental support person and advocate. SARAs support survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence.
YWCA Enid serves Garfield, Blaine, Kingfisher, Grant and Major counties and serves between 3,000-5,000 survivors each year. Executive Director Courtney Dennis said volunteers of all types, including SARAs, are vital to the YWCA.
“We run on a lean staff that is very dedicated and wonderful. But we definitely need the support of volunteers because we are running 24 hours, 365 days a year,” Dennis said. “And we are providing very necessary, sometimes very heavy, services, so we really need to be present with those victims. So volunteers allow us to really continue the other operations so we can continue to serve the survivors.”
She said SARA volunteers give them an extra level of support to be able to serve survivors in a more encompassing way.
“We could not survive without volunteers, and we are so appreciative of everyone who volunteers with us,” Dennis said.
Dennis said the YWCA is the only agency offering these services in Northwest Oklahoma. She said prior to its SANE program, survivors were transported via police car to Woodward, Stillwater or Ponca City. She said the program is vital to the community.
Michelle Baldwin, the YWCA’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, said because of the specialized training and services offered at the YWCA, a survivor can’t receive the same support by going to a hospital because she said there are no trained SANE nurses on staff.
Dennis said it’s vital that a SANE exam is victim-centered and trauma-informed. She said a lot of care is needed in those kinds of instances to avoid the survivor experiencing any further trauma. She said the program at the YWCA is a perfect fit to provide all that is needed, including medical needs, the SANE exam, advocacy and resources provided.
SARA volunteers undergo 36 hours of training, with a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. training session scheduled for Nov. 5, followed by three Zoom sessions. Those interested in becoming a SARA volunteer still can take part in the training Nov. 5.
Anyone interested in becoming a YWCA volunteer can do so by calling (580) 234-7581 or by emailing ywca@ywcaenid.com. The YWCA serves men and women 16 and older through the same program. Volunteers need to be 18 to sign up, but it is preferred they are 21.
