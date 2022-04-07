ENID, Okla. — Wheatheart Nutrition Project is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver meals to homebound senior citizens in the Enid area.
The nonprofit organization, which has 14 sites in eight north central Oklahoma counties, aims to serve hot lunches to people ages 60 and older Monday through Friday, as well as promote social activities and offer support and outreach services.
Samantha Bee, Enid site manager for Wheatheart, said anybody with “a caring heart and a reliable vehicle” is welcome to volunteer.
“The more drivers we have, the faster we can deliver the food,” Bee said.
Bee said there are 130 people in Enid on the delivery roster, with seven routes. Additionally, meals are served to about 60 people at Meadows Point, 1225 S. Cleveland, which is where Wheatheart in Enid is located.
There are currently eight volunteers — six delivery drivers and two people on-site. Bee said she ideally would like to have between 10 and 12 total volunteers every day.
Individuals, organizations, small groups or businesses are able to sign up and can deliver meals as many times per week as they are able to.
Volunteers on-site package the meals up for delivery and put them into hot- or cold-bags for the delivery drivers.
Routes, with anywhere between 13 and 18 stops, take up to an hour and a half, lasting roughly from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There is no hourly wage, but volunteers will get paid mileage to help with gas expenses.
“I haven’t had a driver yet that has not enjoyed doing it,” Bee said. “They develop relationships with (the seniors).”
Chris Wanzer, 71, began volunteering with Wheatheart in September of 2019 as a way to get out of his house after retiring.
Wanzer said he likes meeting and getting to know the people he delivers meals to.
“It’s rewarding when you take meals to homebound people who don’t get out that much,” Wanzer said.
In December, Wanzer wanted to “retire” from being a delivery driver but has stuck around to help out until more volunteers sign up.
“I didn’t want to leave (Bee) out in the cold,” he said.
Anybody interested in becoming a volunteer delivery driver can contact Bee by calling (580) 603-2429.
Wheatheart delivers meals to people ages 60 and older or to those who live in senior living centers, like Meadows Point. Anybody who wants to sign up for meals can call Wheatheart in Blackwell at (580) 262-0303.
A donation of $2 per meal is requested, but non-payment won’t affect service.
