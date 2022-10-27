ENID, Okla. — With the holiday season upon us, there are several holiday events in Enid that are about to take place. A large reason for the success of events such as Enid Lights Up the Plains is the work of volunteers who make sure the events are able to take place and happen safely.
Main Street Enid, which is putting on Enid Lights Up the Plains, is a volunteer-based organization that needs as many volunteers as possible this year. Executive Director Natalie Rapp said 30,000 people showed up for last year’s event, and that Main Street Enid seeks more volunteers for the holiday extravaganza that continues to grow.
“On Enid Lights Up the Plains alone, we probably had about 10 volunteers,” Rapp said. And we were a little unprepared ... we estimated about 15,000 people and we had 30,000. So with that in mind, we’d like to have at least 25-30 volunteers that night, if possible, but we will take as many volunteers as we can.”
Rapp said the day most volunteers are needed is Friday, Nov. 25 for the Enid Lights Up the Plains events.
“We need as many hands as possible for the parade route alone ... we have so many people out there watching the parade, which is amazing and the most floats we’ve ever had,” Rapp said. “But we need people who can can just stand along that parade route and watch to make sure that kids aren’t running into the street and that everything is running smoothly.”
She said volunteers are needed from about 2:30-9:30 p.m. but nobody will be asked to be there for the entirety of that time. She said help is needed with selling light-up toys and making sure vendors are doing OK. They also will need help with setup and cleanup for Enid Lights Up the Plains.
Volunteers are also needed to help decorate, with Nov. 12 being pivotal for putting up The One Christmas Tree, the largest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the world. Other dates that require volunteers are Nov. 5 and Nov. 19. Rapp said the more volunteers that are able to sign up, the more the work can be spread around. There were about 70 volunteers who helped out last year with all the holiday events and even more are needed for this year.
With so many people arriving in Enid for last year’s festivities, the need for a larger number of volunteers also has grown. Rapp said people could make a huge impact by helping make it a community effort.
“We’re seeing that people are coming from all over the state and even from surrounding states to this area. So it needs to become a community effort,” Rapp said. “And Main Street Enid puts on the event, but we are nonprofit and only have so many volunteers. We have three staff members and the rest are board members and volunteers. To continue to make this wonderful event happen for not only the community, but for visitors, we would really appreciate if the community could step up and really help us make this the best event it can be.”
Rapp said a sign-up has been posted on the Main Street Enid Facebook page and website where people can sign up for different time slots. If people want to reach out directly, they can do so by calling (580) 234-1052 and asking for Charlet Ringwald, or by emailing her at charlet@mainstreetenid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.