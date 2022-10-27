Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with a few showers developing this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.