Volunteers gather at Under Her Wing to give area a little TLC

ENID, Okla. — With smiles, gloves and rakes in tow, over a dozen volunteers together got down on their hands and knees to tend to a public art area in Enid for nearly three hours Saturday morning.

Volunteers, from toddlers to grandparents, helped clear dead vegetation from the 1,200 linear feet of rock bed surrounding the walkways and perimeter of Under Her Wing was the Universe.

The light breeze jostling the nearby prairie grass as the August sun beat down seemed to be helpful for those cleaning up the rock bed around the site of the Under Her Wing installation near downtown.

Some drove from neighboring counties to show their support Saturday for Romy Owens, the Enid native artist who created Under Her Wing and has since tended to the surrounding pocket prairie.

Owens, wearing a sunhat and a white gardening dress, sat with the rest of the volunteers on the glittery ground of the Under Her Wing’s pathway pulling rough grass from the rocks and piling it nearby.

One rocky place near the parking lot outside of the sculpture area had been run over, damaging the landscaping material.

Owens said this area would need some special work and regular maintenance from the city before projects in the fall.

“Someone would have to be here every week just to attend to this,” she said.

Owens funded the project with grants from the Public Arts Commission of Enid, as well as grants and sponsorships from organizations such as Park Avenue Thrift, the Kaiser Foundation and Enid Arts Council.

Dozens of private donors also contributed to the Under Her Wing project.

In the spring of 2020, around when building Under Her Wing was complete, 100 perennial plants were then intentionally placed on the prairie based on their categorization as a plant species native to the area and/or a pollinator for insects.

These include milkweeds, prairie mimosa, partridge pea, sunflowers, smallhead doll’s daisies, redbud trees and Indian blanket.

Volunteers and groups are vital to assisting with additional maintenance, Owens said, having held several clean-up days to polish up the landscape before fall events occur at the sculpture in the next few months.

Precedents are in place for what the city of Enid can and cannot maintain on public property, she said.

Corner nodes maintained by the now-defunct Keep Enid Beautiful Inc. organization are now being handled by Main Street Enid, which for that reason received additional funding this year from the city.

The Dillingham Memorial Garden near Government Springs Park, long maintained by the city Parks and Recreation Department, is now maintained through an endowment fund with the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, which then allocates funds to the city, said former city commissioner Ben Ezzell, who volunteered Saturday.

At Under Her Wing, Owens said the rock beds and the plant species are the main things on the 2.5 acres that need regular monitoring and maintenance.

Owens regularly goes through the landscape to identify new foliage popping up naturally. She said when she finds a new plant growing, she does a benefit/risk analysis to determine if it can stay.

She said the city does a lot already, and that this is what the community does — it helps.

She noted challenges to teach about the prairies’s growth processes and the benefits it brings to the local ecosystem, but for those that do understand, Owens said she was “so grateful to have a supportive community to foster prairie life.”

Angie LaPaglia, a Mulhall resident who wrote the poem on display at the site, said Saturday she’d been here since the beginning of the project, when Owens was fundraising, ground-breaking and finally ribbon-cutting.

“I have a real love for what (Owens is) doing here, just trying to return a small part of this town to the native tall-grass prairie that it was before anyone got here,” LaPaglia said.

“I think it is a noble cause.”