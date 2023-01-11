Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

A group of students dressed in period costumes enter the Glidewell House during the History Alive event at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center Saturday, June 5, 2021.

 Violet Hassler{&pipe}Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is offering the first in a series of volunteer training course from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

The six-part series, Museum OKademy — led by CSRHC Executive Director Jake Krumwiede, Director of Education Neal Matherne and other Heritage Center staff — will focus on the history of Northwest Oklahoma, how museums operate and how volunteers can help museums fulfill their missions.

The series will continue on the first and third Saturday of the month until the course ends April 1. Registration is required by going to https://csrhc.org/museumokademy/. Classes are part of the museum’s regular admission.

For information about the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. call (580) 237-1907 or go to www.csrhc.org.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society, the mission of which is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state and its people.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you