ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is offering the first in a series of volunteer training course from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
The six-part series, Museum OKademy — led by CSRHC Executive Director Jake Krumwiede, Director of Education Neal Matherne and other Heritage Center staff — will focus on the history of Northwest Oklahoma, how museums operate and how volunteers can help museums fulfill their missions.
The series will continue on the first and third Saturday of the month until the course ends April 1. Registration is required by going to https://csrhc.org/museumokademy/. Classes are part of the museum’s regular admission.
For information about the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. call (580) 237-1907 or go to www.csrhc.org.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society, the mission of which is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state and its people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.