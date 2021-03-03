Vo-tech school staff wait their turn for vaccines, despite high school programs

ENID, Okla. — While Oklahoma teachers and school staff began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine last week, instructors at CareerTech schools — who also often teach high school students — still have to wait for their shot at a dose.
Those eligible to currently receive the vaccine include teachers and staff in pre-K through 12th-grade schools and educational settings both public and private — estimated to be 89,000 people in Oklahoma.
The first tier within phase 3 is then set to include teachers and staff in educational settings outside of pre-K-12, including career/vocational technology centers, as well as staff at private childcare facilities and higher education institutions.
This tier is estimated to include more than 930,000 more people in Oklahoma, according to OSDH’s current priority framework.
Staff in pre-K-12 settings are prioritized because of physical school building sites, Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said in an email Tuesday.
“We recognize that some teachers from a vo-tech may go into the high school and teach as well, therefore making them eligible, but we have not opened to the education sector beyond pre-K-12,” he said in a second email.
Any contracted instructor, speech pathologist or social worker coming through a pre-K-12 school building, for example, would all be eligible for the vaccine in this phase, added Maggie Jackson, community engagement and planning director for OSDH’s District 2.
But Reed did not provide a reason for why these educational settings that include 89,000 Oklahoma residents were prioritized over sites that also instruct high school students.
School staff splits also were due to expected vaccine supply to meet these population counts, said Anthony Triana, with the public relations agency Saxum that represents OSDH.
All 29 career/vocational school districts in the state offer concurrent enrollment programs for high school students, Autry Technology Center spokesperson Mandy Mayberry said.
Autry’s COVID status
Numerous county departments throughout Jackson’s district have held school-only vaccination clinics since the tier under OSDH’s priority phase began Feb. 22, Jackson said.
Forty-three public school districts are within District 2, she said.
More than 500 patients had signed up the day before for Saturday morning’s vaccination clinic at Oakwood Mall, a hub opened only for school employees from Garfield County.
But instructors from Autry Tech, Enid’s CareerTech school, did not attend as prioritized school staff, in accordance with the state’s tier list.
Autry Tech is telling its instructors they are not included in the current phase and aren’t able to request a vaccine as educational staff, Mayberry said.
About 105 full-time staff are employed at Autry. Besides instructors, this also includes administrators, support staff and corporate trainers.
More than 390 high school students and 295 adults were enrolled at Autry during the 2019-20 fiscal/school year, Mayberry said, and 20 of its 25 full-time programs include high school students.
Mayberry pointed to two questions that led to some initial confusion in OSDH’s initial statewide signup survey all Oklahomans must take to be able to receive the vaccine through the Health Department.
One question asks if the respondent was a teacher or other worker in pre-K-12 schools or educational settings.
Nearly 90% of Autry’s reported 91 COVID-19 cases came from students this school year, while 11 were reported from Autry faculty and staff.
Another question asks if the respondent was a teacher, student over 16 or resident/administrative staff in an educational setting and specifically lumps together the settings in both phases 2 and 3 — pre-K-12 schools, childcare facilities, career/vo-tech centers, etc.
Since the second week of the school year, student and instructors have attended on an alternating A/B schedule — attending in-person two days a week and virtually three days — based on OSDH’s color-coded weekly case average reports on counties.
Additional protocols are taken including mask requirements, building access limits, designated parking areas and prohibited or restricted common areas.
These campus prevention measures will continue at Autry until Garfield County returns to below 14.29 daily new cases per 100,000 (the county is currently at 32.3, as of last Friday).
Unknown timeline for next tier
It is currently unclear how long the current tier that began last week will continue.
The final two tiers within OSDH’s phase 2 include staff and residents in congregate locations and work sites such as jails and homeless shelters, then public health staff and critical government officials.
Jackson said moving into the next tiers and following larger phases would depend on how many state residents with comorbidities receive the vaccine.
Once over 50% of people 65 and older received their first dose, OSDH moved to the next tier to allow those with comorbidities of any age to get a vaccine.
The remaining 50% of those over 65 may include people who might want to be vaccinated through primary care provider or pharmacy, Jackson said.
The department does not have district vaccination data by phase group unless a specific demographic is assigned such as 65-plus, Reed said. Occupations aren’t tracked, for example.