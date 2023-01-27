ENID, Okla. — Visit Enid announced Friday that it launched its revamped website, offering new capabilities and a more visually appealing layout.
According to a press release from Visit Enid, which is the official destination marketing organization for the city of Enid, the new website, https://visitenid.org, serves as a resource for visitors and residents alike looking to explore Enid.
Visitors to the website can find listing for upcoming events, local restaurants and breweries, attractions, lodging, history and culture and outdoor recreation. The website was created with the user experience in mind while incorporating current travel and tourism trends.
“Our old website was dated and difficult to navigate, so our goals in creating this site were to attract new visitors by showcasing Enid’s many great events, its vibrant public and performing arts scene and a unique and proud heritage unlike any other," Rob Houston, director of Visit Enid, said in the release. "The site also creates a place where locals can find helpful resources to take advantage of the many great offerings in their own backyards. We believe our new website does just that, and we invite you to check out what’s happening in Enid.”
Highlights of the new website include an easier-to-navigate events calendar and a Google map on each page, showing the location of that particular attraction, event or restaurant, according to the release.
It also includes a dedicated section for meeting planners and group tour operators, as well as an event venue directory.
The website allows users to explore Enid's free 48-page travel guide online or to order a guide via the U.S. Postal Service. Individuals can sign up to receive Visit Enid's weekly newsletter via email, with links to that week's event calendar and the latest quarterly event calendar.
According to the release, the website serves as the home for Enid Film Office, as the city is now recognized as a Film Friendly Community by the Oklahoma Film + Music Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.