Event planners seeking grant funding from Visit Enid, the City of Enid’s official Destination Marketing Organization, need to be aware of the upcoming deadline for application.
Grant applications must be submitted by August 31, 2022 for events held between October 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023. Local events staged May 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023 will have a March 31, 2023 deadline to submit its application. Submit all grant applications at the Enid Welcome Center, 201 W Garriott.
The Visit Enid Advisory Board awards grants based upon the event’s ability to attract visitors to Enid. Recipients of Visit Enid grants in past years include Kites over Enid, Red Bird Farm Harvest Market, FLY Film Festival, Ultimate Challenge PRCA Extreme Bulls and the Mid-America Nationals Youth Wrestling Tournament.
Contact director Rob Houston at 580.616.7369 or Rob@VisitEnid.org to obtain a grant application or for more information on grants available through Visit Enid.
