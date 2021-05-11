ENID, Okla. — Marcy Jarrett, Visit Enid director since the organization’s inception in 2010, has submitted her resignation effective the end of May to become executive director of Midwest City Chamber of Commerce.
“I am grateful to the city of Enid for entrusting me with creating and leading the city’s destination marketing agency for the past decade,” Jarrett said. “I am thankful for past city leadership’s foresight in creating a travel and tourism bureau to promote Enid, and current city leadership for their continuous support in our mission of touting all that Enid has to offer to potential visitors that bring outside dollars to our city.”
Jarrett has made a career of marketing cities for more than 20 years. Prior to Enid, Jarrett was executive director of destination marketing organizations in Lubbock, Texas, and Norman. She is former vice president of Midwest City Chamber of Commerce and president of the Woodward Chamber of Commerce.
Jarrett reports directly to Kevin Boryczki, general manager of Stride Bank Center — management company Spectra oversees both the event center and Visit Enid, as part of the company’s budgeted agreement with the city of Enid.
Working closely with Boryczki, Jarrett would coordinate activity, travel and hotel arrangements — as well as transportation, before the nearby hotel recently opened — for organizations’ conventions or conferences held at the event center.
“Opportunities come, and you’ve got to jump at them,” Boryczki said, “so we wish her the best, but we’re going to miss her.”
Natalie Beurlot, executive director of the downtown promotion organization Main Street Enid, said Visit Enid had a great partnership with Main Street thanks to Jarrett.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity to have gotten to know her personally and professionally,” Beurlot said. “Midwest City will be lucky to have her in their community.”
Visit Enid will host a reception for Jarrett from 4-5:30 p.m. May 21 at Enid Welcome Center, 201 W Garriott.
Visit Enid Communications Coordinator Rob Houston, who could not to be reached Tuesday afternoon, will assume the title of interim director. Services manager Jenna Spencer will shift to a new sales and marketing position within the organization.
