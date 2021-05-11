ENID, Okla. — Marcy Jarrett, Visit Enid director since the organization’s inception in 2010, has submitted her resignation effective the end of May to become executive director of Midwest City Chamber of Commerce.
“I am grateful to the City of Enid for entrusting me with creating and leading the city’s Destination Marketing Agency for the past decade,” Jarrett said. “I am thankful for past city leadership’s foresight in creating a travel and tourism bureau to promote Enid, and current city leadership for their continuous support in our mission of touting all that Enid has to offer to potential visitors that bring outside dollars to our city.”
Jarrett has made a career of marketing cities for more than 20 years. Prior to Enid, Jarrett was executive director of Destination Marketing Organizations in Lubbock, Texas, and Norman. She is a former vice president of the Midwest City Chamber of Commerce and president of the Woodward Chamber of Commerce.
Visit Enid will host a reception for Jarrett 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Enid Welcome Center, 201 W Garriott.
Visit Enid Communications Coordinator Rob Houston will assume the title of interim director. Services manager Jenna Spencer will shift to a new sales and marketing position within the organization.
