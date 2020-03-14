2020 VISION: Northwest Oklahoma offers pathway to skies

ENID, Okla. — Enid High School students are traveling millions of light years into the universe thanks to the school’s recently revamped observatory.
Dusty Hugaboom said he averages about 100 students a year in his astronomy classes. Part of the course curriculum includes use of the school’s Dr. Nancy Currie-Gregg observatory.
“We try to open the dome about once a week, if the weather will cooperate,” he said. “It’s been hard to find a time to use it.”
Entering the space race
The observatory, which has been recognized by the Oklahoma Historical Society, was the “brainchild” of a young physics teacher, Jim Smeltzer, in the 1960s. His efforts led to funding of the rooftop facility in 1962 through the National Defense Education Act, a Cold War-era, federal program established in response to the Soviet Union’s launch of the Sputnik 1 satellite in 1957.
The NEDA sought to strengthen science and technological training in America’s schools and ignited what came to be known as the Space Race.
With the dome’s construction in 1963 and installation of an 8-inch telescope in 1965, Enid became the only high school observatory in Oklahoma. Astronomy curriculum created by Smeltzer brought state and national attention to the district.
A new generation
For generations, the observatory has been an inspiration for students who viewed the night sky. Those students went on to become astronomers, physicists educators, engineers, researchers and doctors, among many pursuits.
Dr. Currie Gregg was a NASA astronaut who flew four times on the space shuttle. In 2017, she and her husband Tim, an EHS alumnus, led a community-wide effort to preserve and modernize the observatory.
Hugaboom, who teaches astronomy, meteorology and Teach Oklahoma, a class aimed at students interested in entering the education field in the state, said the upgrades made possible by the Greggs included a new telescope, new equipment, painting of the dome and refurbishing the moving parts and its electrical system. The new telescope, called the Mabry Family Telescope is a 14-inch Celestron EdgeHD, 6 inches larger than the original telescope mounted in the 1960s.
“I have to say, when I was a student there back in ’74, I really had no idea what its history was at the time. It was still reasonably new — a decade old. So coming back and learning how it was funded, and about Jim Smeltzer, the young physics teacher responsible for the grant which got it (established) ... Yeah, it’s a terrific feeling to be a part of it, for Nancy (Currie-Gregg) and I to be a part of what meant a lot to me as a student,” Gregg told the Enid News & Eagle in 2017.
Things unseen
The new telescope also features a CCD, a device that can take photographs of the sky through short or long exposure. The device is used for looking at objects — such as a nebula or galaxy — requiring a long exposure time. Anyone looking at the nebula through a telescope may see a bit of cloudy material, but it looks nowhere like how it appears in astronomy picture books.
A CCD, using the correct exposure time and correct filter, will produce an image that allows the viewer to see something not possible with eyes alone. Images can be uploaded to the internet, as well, for public viewing.
Searching the skies
Hugaboom said he and his students have used the observatory to hunt for asteroids and other hitherto undiscovered celestial bodies, but to no avail.
“We’ve traveled 3 million light years away or more,” he said. “I think the students really enjoy it. It’s quick because our new scope is computerized.”
He said the improvements have opened new horizons for his students, and himself, to explore.
“I can’t tell you how many new objects I’ve see using this new telescope. We can look at just a variety of stuff in the sky,” Hugaboom said. “It’s really nice when people invest in our students and school. That’s a tribute to the people in our little hometown here.”
The search for the stars begins with students determining the best nights to use the observatory.
“We try to watch the weather every week and pick a night to have kids available to come up to the campus when it gets dark,” Hugaboom said. “Last week, we had a couple of students who brought their sister and their mom out. That’s a bonus.”
He said the brothers were given the opportunity to share what they’ve learned and wear the hat of a teacher for an evening.
“It was great evening. They were very good teachers,” Hugaboom said, “teaching their mom and their sister what they were looking at.”
Sharing the stars
Hugaboom said he wants to get better using the imaging capabilities so the images could be shared with students and people across the world.
“Eventually, I would like to be better at the imaging part where we can post images a day or two after we observe, online, so people can enjoy it with us. We’ve done that in the past using social media,” he said.
Hugaboom said he wants to reach a point where students across the world could log in with his students at the dome and run the scope remotely.
“My dream would be that my students would help other students from around the world to use the scope to look at things,” he said. “We can look at about anything we want to.”
Public viewing
The EHS observatory has been opened in the past for public viewings, and there are other facilities across Northwest Oklahoma that also invite the public to view the stars.
Starcreek Astronomical Society
Starcreek Astronomical Society in Northwest Oklahioma conducts outreach programs year-round for schools, churches, libraries and the Boy Scout and Girl Scouts, according to its Facebook page.
The group hosts star parties at the Selman Living Laboratory Observatory in July following the bat watch programs hosted by Alabaster Caverns State Park.
At the observatory, several telescopes are set up in addition to the permanent structures to allow viewers access to some of the night sky wonders not viewable with the naked eye.
For information about Starcreek or the star parties and open public meetings, look up the group’s page on Facebook.
NOC Enid
The Mackie Planetarium at Northern Oklahoma College in Enid present shows for the public on a regular basis throughout the year.
In addition to the planetarium shows, the adjacent observatory opens to the public, weather permitting, for viewing of the stars, planets and other objects in the sky at the time.
There is no charge for the shows but the university does accept donations of non-perishable food items local food pantries.
The planetarium announces public events through the university’s social media and the local media.
Roman Nose State Park
Southwestern Oklahoma State Physics Club is hoping to start setting up telescopes at a viewing area at Roman Nose State Park this spring, according to a park official.
The dates still are pending, but attendees can take a look while a SWOSU astronomy professor explains what they’re seeing, Bernis said.
The park also offers full-moon hikes in the park. For information on the events, follow the park’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/roman.nose.