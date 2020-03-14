2020 VISION: David Allen Memorial Ballpark a rallying point for community

ENID, Okla. — In the late-1990s, Bill Mayberry, who was Enid High School athletic director at the time, was raising funds for a downtown ballpark he envisioned would host maybe 100 games, high school and American Legion, during the spring and summer.
Twenty years later, the ballpark hosts hundreds of games — with 414 baseball and softball games played at the ballpark in 2019 — including the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series; Connie Mack National Regional Tournament, as well as a regional qualifier and the state tournament; Region 2 Junior College Tournament; Merrifield Tournament ;and the NCAA Division II Great American Conference Tournament. It’s home to Enid High School’s baseball team, Northern Oklahoma College Enid Jets, Gladys Winters Memorial Tournament and two local Connie Mack and one junior high summer team.
In addition, it has hosted movies, holiday and patriotic events for the community, and, in 2005, the ballpark was packed for a radio broadcast during a Enid’s American Legion World Series championship game.
“It’s really exceeded expectations,’’ said Mayberry, who now is the ballpark’s director of operations.
Economic impact
A study done by Visit Enid two years ago estimated the ballpark has an economic impact in the neighborhood of $5.5 million, according to communications coordinator Rob Houston.
The study estimated an average of 500 fans per game for 400 games, meaning a steady stream of people going to restaurants, shopping and staying at hotels and motels.
“Leonardo’s (Children’s Museum), the Cherokee (Strip Regional) Heritage Center and David Allen Memorial Ballpark are the three biggest tourism items in Enid,’’ Houston said. “They are the ones that bring people to town, and we do what we can to promote those folks and take care of them.’’
Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce director Jon Blankenship estimates the average visitor to the ballpark spends $150 a day. That can add up on a 10-day tournament like the NJCAA Division II World Series, which features teams with 20-player rosters.
“It’s a substantial impact on the city,’’ Blankenship said. “We don’t ever have anybody that comes here from out of town that we don’t show them David Allen. It’s one of the focal points of the city.’’
Downtown revival
One of the purposes of the ballpark — constructed using funds donated by the Allen family in memory of their son, David, who had died a few years early from a heart attack — was to help revive downtown Enid, which has seen a business surge since the 1990s. There are 14 restaurants downtown within walking distance. A new steakhouse is under construction across from the ballpark.
“When you looked out here in 1997, it looked just like a war zone,’’ Mayberry said. “We have to thank Paul and Joan (Allen) for their generosity and the entire community pulling together. We’re very fortunate. We have come a long ways since then. Enid doesn’t look the same. I think the ballpark might have jump started some of those things.’’
‘This one is special’
The ballpark’s first major event was the 1999 Major American Legion State Tournament — something the city had not hosted in almost 50 years. That would be the first of many — including the last 11 NJCAA Division II World Series tournaments. Hometown NOC Enid won last year’s tournament with an estimated 4,000 fans at the championship game.
“We’re kind of the destination city for Division II Junior College baseball,’’ Mayberry said. “There are other nice ballparks in Oklahoma, but we know this one is special.’’
The same can be said for high school baseball. Enid in Northwest Oklahoma has no trouble attracting metro schools to play baseball.
“It’s very easy scheduling because everybody wants to come here,’’ said Enid High coach Brad Gore. “It’s the highlight of the city of Enid in my opinion. I don’t think the kids know what they have here until they go play at junior college or a four-year college. We’re very blessed.’’
The Merrifield Tournament allows the rest of the Garfield County schools plus some neighboring communities a chance to play at the ballpark.
“Stan Merrifield (tournament sponsor) and I were talking about the impact area schools have on their business,’’ Mayberry said. “This is a way to give back to them.’’
Teams from Iowa and Nebraska have flocked to David Allen for games in February, not only to escape the cold but to play at the ballpark that hosts the World Series.
“They are inspired by playing here and knowing this is where the World Series is,’’ Houston said. “They want to come back to Enid.’’
A community partner
Ballgames aren’t the only thing which brings people to David Allen and downtown.
Mayberry said the biggest crowd might have been the Pride of America rally after 9/11 in 2001.
“That’s the most people we ever have had in here,’’ Mayberry said, “because people were all over the field and all over the stands.’’
Mayberry sees the ballpark as a community partner. It has sponsored events for Vance Air Force Base and has coordinated events with the Stride Bank Center across the street. As many as 500 have come over from the Stride Center to have a place to sit down for lunch.
It’s a site for birthday parties, wedding receptions, homecomings, reunions, graduation parties and funerals (i.e. Joan Allen’s last summer). Movies have been shown on the ballpark’s Jumbotron, which at the time it was built was the biggest of its kind in either Oklahoma or Texas, Mayberry said. It’s been the home for the Candy Cane cash giveaway.
“It’s not unusual for somebody to pick up a sack lunch and sit in the ballpark and share it with a friend,’’ Mayberry said. “You just have that piece of Americana. Baseball is a truly American sport for small towns. I think it works better for us because of our size.’’
Elementary schools have gone to the ballpark for field trips during tournaments. Corporations have sponsored nights for their employees. Veterans, current military personnel and first responders are admitted free. Tournaments often feature fireworks.
“We just enjoy sharing it,’’ Mayberry said. “We’re so fortunate to be a part of something that Paul and Joan shared as a way to invest in our community.’’
‘Treat them right’
Houston, who is involved in various negotiations to bring sporting events to Enid, said the ballpark isn’t the only reason why the city is a magnet for baseball. Rod Lovett, the longtime World Series director and now coordinator of championships for the NJCAA, has told Houston “there’s no reason for us to look at anybody else ... they love it here.’’
“We don’t want to be complacent,’’ Houston said. “We make sure that we treat them like it’s the only game in town for that reason. We can’t sit back and say they love us, and we don’t have to treat them right. We want to make sure they are taken care of. It’s word of mouth just like anywhere else. People will say nice things about us, and more people want to come.’’
At the World Series, each team has host a family. The dinners and other activities (such as going to the youth teams games) have led to longtime bonds.
“They know how to run a tournament here,’’ Houston said. “They know what it takes to keep the people happy.’’
During games, people can look beyond the right field wall and see youth teams working out at a practice infield. The land was purchased by Bill Humphrey and donated to the ballpark.
“It’s been very valuable,’’ Mayberry said. “It’s taken a lot of pressure off.”
Athletic tourism
The ballpark, the last 20 years, has hosted the Enid Baseball Camp, which once was held at the Garfield County Fairgrounds.
Last year’s camp drew close to 100 players, Gore said. Mayberry, the former camp director, said the ballpark made it easier to facilitate a day for the grade-school-age players, especially when it rained.
“With this turf, we can roll out the (temporary) fences for the little guys,’’ said Gore. “We have a lot of space where parents can watch camp and get in the shade. That’s not going to happen in a heck of a lot of places. We can play videos and we can go inside (to the indoor facility). We can teach them how to stand for the national anthem. There’s just a lot of possibilities.’’
Blankenship said he has tried to take visitors to the ballpark around the baseball camp, noting it’s a good selling point for potential businesses.
“The ballpark has paved the way for showing the community how important athletic tourism can be,’’ he said.
The ballpark hosted the Class 6A state tournament in 2015. Mayberry said coaches wanted to return to Enid, but the ballpark couldn’t work it around its calendar. Mayberry did add the OSSAA prefers a metropolitan site, but that hasn’t hurt the ballpark’s business.
A picture perfect place
Netting circles the ballpark. An artificial turf infield has allowed retirement of the old tarp once used to cover the field. Mayberry said there are 15 different seating venues.
“There are so many different places to sit throughout the ballpark,’’ he said. “You can change your vantage points.’’
But mainly the ballpark has been a community rallying point, no more so than during NOC Enid’s championship win for its first-ever title.
“I never dreamt that you would see the bleachers full in right field until NOC Enid played in the championship last year,’’ Mayberry said. “(NOC Enid Coach) Raydon Leaton did a phenomenal job. I’m just really proud of everyone’s involvement in the ballpark, especially coach Leaton and his championship.’’
“That’s a picture we want to show everyone,’’ Blankenship said. “This wouldn’t have happen without the Allen family’s involvement and the great people managing the ballpark. We’re forever indebted to them.’’