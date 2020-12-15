Northern Oklahoma College will host an online Christmas concert Thursday.

The Christmas Concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m., is available via live-stream at www.noc.edu/noc-events-streaming (Click the On Demand tab to stream).

The concert includes the NOC Concert Band, Madrigal Singers and Concert Choir.

Madrigal Singers and College Choir selections include songs from Christmas movies, including “Home Alone,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “The Polar Express.”

Concert Band songs include the timeless classics “Feliz Navidad” and “The Christmas Song.”

