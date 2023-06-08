Victory Bible Church, 20th and Elm, has installed a new pastor.
Willie Vinson accepted the position earlier this year, having filled in the pulpit off and on since last summer as then-pastor Dennis Elder battled illness. Elder passed in October; Vinson preached his first sermon as VBC’s bi-vocational pastor on Easter Sunday.
Vinson, a Marine veteran who formerly worked as a government contractor at Vance Air Force Base just shy of 10 years, currently serves as Tyson’s continuous improvement manager in Enid and frequently travels with the job to sites in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. His role is to determine ways that the company can improve and be more efficient.
He and his wife of 20 years, Emma, are excited about shepherding the congregation at Victory Bible. Among their goals for the small church are more community involvement and building relationships within the neighborhood, both young and old.
Vinson was called to men’s ministry six years ago and founded Full Armor Ministries, which led him to connect with the men at Victory Bible and sister Christian Union churches in Ames and Douglas. The men from several rural churches meet once a month to commune, encourage and mentor one another. They also regularly offer aid to those in need, especially widows and children.
Everyone is invited to come to any of VBC’s activities during the week: Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday night service at 6 p.m.; Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m.; and the newly launched women’s Bible study on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
