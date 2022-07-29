ENID, Okla. — Megan Vinson with Messer-Bowers Co., in Enid, has been named the 2022 Outstanding CSR of the Year recipient for Oklahoma by the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
Vinson was chosen as the state winner “for exemplifying the characteristics and qualifications required to be eligible for the prestigious award,” said Dr. William T. Hold, Ph.D., CIC, CPCU, CLU. Hold is the executive chairman of The National Alliance.
“Megan represents the backbone of the insurance community, those customer service representatives distinguished for providing exceptional service on a daily basis,” he said.
Vinson, who has been associated with the Messer-Bowers office in Enid since 2010, began her insurance career as a customer service representative. She has served more than 12 years in various capacities, including customer service representative and commercial account executive. She has been a member of the Insurance Association of Insurance Professionals (IAIP), since 2010. Vinson attained her CISR designation in 2019 and her CISR Elite designation in 2021.
To qualify for this top state honor, she submitted the winning essay on the topic: “Transferable Skills are learned from experience which includes prior careers, education, volunteer work, or personal encounters. What are the top three skills you transferred from outside the insurance industry to your current job role? Discuss how you leverage your skills, continue to develop and evolve them, and how you transfer your expertise to others to ensure perpetually exceptional customer service.”
Additionally, Vinson was selected for having demonstrated outstanding service and professionalism within the insurance community. Vinson receives a framed certificate, embossed with the special Outstanding CSR of the Year bronze medallion symbol.
The National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award carries a $2,000 cash prize and a scholarship for the recipient’s employer to any program offered by The National Alliance. The national winner also receives a distinctive gold and diamond lapel pin cast with the Outstanding CSR of the Year emblem. Additionally, the winner’s name will be inscribed on a sculpture permanently displayed at the national headquarters in Austin, Texas.
For information on the 2022 Outstanding CSR of the Year Award, contact The National Alliance, P.O. Box 27027, Austin, Texas 78755-2027, call (800) 633-2165 or go to www.TheNationalAiliance.com.
