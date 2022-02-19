ENID, Okla. — Community members will get the chance to hear the stories of a Vietnam helicopter pilot firsthand on Sunday.
Retired U.S. Army Capt. Bob Ford, of Okeene, will be the guest speaker at the Enid chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s monthly meeting, which begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, in the M.L. Becker Learning Center at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
Ford, who plans on wearing the jungle fatigues he wore in Vietnam while serving in the Army, said he’s looking forward to telling his stories to and talking with EAA members and other attendees from the area.
“There’s nothing like talking to guys that are pilots, and I always enjoy talking to anybody,” he said, “because I always get a chance to tell people how honorable and dedicated we all were — not just us pilots, door gunners and crew chiefs. I never saw an American soldier out of line. Everyone I saw was dedicated.”
EAA was founded in 1953 by a group of individuals in Milwaukee who were interested in building their own airplanes and has expanded its mission of growing participation in aviation to include antiques, classics, warbirds, aerobatic aircraft, ultralights, helicopters and contemporary manufactured aircraft, according to its website.
Ken Girty, president of the Enid EAA chapter, said the meetings, held every third Sunday of the month at Woodring, give aviation enthusiasts a chance to get together and talk about airplanes they’re building and share ideas with one another.
Girty said since it’s atypical for the meetings to have guest speakers, this one will be all about Ford and that the public is welcome to attend.
“We’d love to have anybody come visit us,” he said. “The meeting will be focused on him and his information and stories.”
Ford, author of “Black Cat 2-1,” served from July 1967 to July 1968 with the 282nd Assault Co., nicknamed the “Black Cats,” and flew more than 1,000 missions.
He became an aircraft commander after the first six weeks and took over the command of a helicopter detachment at Hue, according to the book’s website.
His tour included the beginning of the siege of Khe Sahn and the Tet Offensive in February 1968 “when he and his men manned the perimeter for a three-day and three-night ground attack.”
Sunday’s meeting is open to anyone in the community who would like to hear Ford speak or would like more information about EAA.
Girty recommended arriving early due to possibly limited seating.
