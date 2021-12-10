Experience a a Victorian Christmas Friday night in the Humphrey Heritage Village at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. The event will be from 6-9 p.m. with the doors open at 5 p.m. for early visitors.
Visitors will feel the warmth of holiday cheer throughout the beautifully decorated Humphrey Heritage Village.
For the regular cost of admission, visitors will hear Christmas carols echoing throughout the village from local choirs as they tour the Victorian-era Glidewell House. There are many other activities for the family, including ornament decorating, crafts, hot drinks, and a visit from Santa Claus.
The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located a 507 S. Fourth St. in Enid.
