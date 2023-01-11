The people of Oklahoma are showing their kindness by helping the people of Ukraine through donations of basic necessities.
The Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma and Singing Churchwomen of Oklahoma have taken up the initiative of collecting donations at each of their concerts during the month of January. Emmanuel Enid, 2505 W. Garriott, will host a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, by the Singing Churchmen, and donations will be collected for Ukraine.
The items will be taken to the Slavic Baptist Church of Tulsa, where Victor Loboda, a native of Ukraine, is senior regent and worship leader. He has helped organize donations from churches and people in Oklahoma and said all items that are donated are things that are desperately needed in Ukraine.
"We are collecting stuff from our people and from other people who want to donate, and we are sending them to Ukraine," Loboda said. "We are looking for things like clothes, canned food ... anything will help."
Loboda said he is working with people he knows personally in Ukraine, who are then taking the donations to multiple regions of Ukraine.
"I am not working with a special mission or service. I am working with pastors or volunteers that I know personally," Loboda said. "I'm sending them any kind of support. Money and items, everything that I can send, I am sending. They are working with people in different regions and are going to places where it is a very hard situation now. And they are helping those people just to survive. Because they are staying in basements and they are trying to prepare food outside. I cannot explain how important it is, because anything we are sending, they are just very grateful."
The items collected in Oklahoma will be sent to the East Coast, where they will be combined with other donations from around the United States and then shipped overseas to Ukraine. Loboda said he has seen the kindness of Oklahomans shine through with the donations.
"I see a lot of people that are open for doing that," Loboda said. "Some people are calling me and writing me to their churches to present what we are doing in Ukraine and how things are going there. They are very open for doing that. Just here in Tulsa, I already visited several churches with information and they are open to helping."
The top things that have been requested are solid fuel tablets, cooking fuel cans, which can be shipped with no hazard, canned meat, tea bags, sleeping bags and thermal underwear for all sizes, kids to adults.
