The 30th Victims’ Vigil will be held Tuesday to commemorate the advancement of victims’ rights and highlight issues surrounding victimization.
“Our goal is to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and remind everyone that important resources and services are available,” Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields said. “The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors, and community members. If we haven’t been victimized ourselves, we all certainly know someone who has.
“According to the most recent statistics, 1.2 million people were victims of a violent crime last year, and I’m concerned that the actual number is far greater given the reporting issued posed by the pandemic.”
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is April 18-24.
This year’s theme is: “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.” Fields said this theme celebrates the contributions that everyone can make toward building trust in our community’s capacity to support the healing journeys of crime victims.
“The past year has been very challenging. Victims were often isolated from family, friends, and support systems,” Fields said. “Service providers struggled to overcome barriers to reach victims and provide care. So, we’re pleased to host the vigil and once again acknowledge the accomplishments of the victims’ rights movement and to honor the strength and resiliency of victims and all of those who provide services to them.”
Fields said this will be 30th time a vigil has been held in Enid.
“The vigil is a time to look back and honor and recognize all of the advocates, professionals, and selfless volunteers who went before us to courageously advance the cause of crime victims,” Fields said. “But it’s also a time that we should look ahead to the mileposts that we have not yet achieved and re-commit ourselves to advancing the cause.”
The vigil will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Enid YWCA, 525 S. Quincy. It’s being sponsored by Fields, YWCA Crisis Center, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Enid Police Department, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Garfield County Juvenile Office and Garfield County Domestic Violence Task Force. The vigil also will be live streamed on the YWCA’s Facebook page.
For additional information about National Crime Victims’ Rights Week or the Victims’ Vigil, contact Sean Hill, assistant district attorney, at (580) 233-1311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.