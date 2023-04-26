ENID, Okla. — Nearly 13 years ago, Kim Ryel received a phone call she wasn’t prepared for.
Her daughter, Michelle Schartz, had been in a collision Nov. 13, 2010, caused by an impaired driver and was in the intensive care unit.
“(The doctors) had no hope for my daughter,” Ryel said to a small crowd of people Tuesday evening at the 32nd annual Crime Victims’ Vigil.
Schartz survived, though, and also spoke at the event held at YWCA Enid on Tuesday, April 25, 2023,sharing the story of how her life was changed forever due to the collision.
Bob Ukena had been Schartz’ passenger in the vehicle on that day. The two had grown up together and were practically siblings.
“He was my brother, my best friend and my biggest critic,” Schartz said of Ukena. “He protected me in more ways than one, and that night, ... (the doctors) had more hope for him than me.”
Ukena died a few days after the crash, and Schartz, though she survived, suffered from a traumatic brain injury, which left lasting effects.
Ryel and Schartz, both from the Victims Impact Panel of Oklahoma in Enid, were the key speakers at the Victims’ Vigil, which is held in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week to raise awareness of crime victims’ issues and rights.
The theme of this year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 23 through 29, is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”
Mike Fields, district attorney for District 4, which includes Garfield County, and Courtney Dennis, executive director of YWCA Enid, welcomed the attendees to the event, thanking them for being there and for serving the community in each of their own ways.
Enid Police Department Sgt. Nicole Binckley read a proclamation on behalf of the city of Enid for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at the Victims’ Vigil, and stories from anonymous, local survivors regarding child sexual abuse, domestic violence and elder abuse were shared.
“Listening to (Ryel and Schartz) and to these survivors’ voices — I know I speak for all of us in the business that that’s our ‘why,’” Fields said. “You are our ‘why,’ and tonight reminds us of that.”
Michelle Blanton, a local assistant district attorney, said Ryel and Schartz were chosen as the keynote speakers this year to elevate a different type of crime and also to highlight the work done through VIP of Oklahoma.
“The Victims Impact Panel of Oklahoma does a lot of great work, but often, it’s only the offenders of driving-while-under-the-influence who hear the impact of their crimes on victims,” Blanton said. “I think that we miss out, sometimes, on hearing those stories because we don’t attend those panels. We’re not ordered by a court to attend and listen, so today, we’d like to bring them up and hear from them — hear the impact of a different type of crime that we may not think about all the time, unless or until, unfortunately, it impacts us directly.”
VIP of Oklahoma is a court-ordered program that is present in 44 of the state’s 77 counties and aims to combat drunken driving and driving under the influence of drugs.
Carol Hicks, liaison with VIP of Oklahoma, introduced Ryel and Schartz, who spent 40 days in a hospital following the collision in 2010.
The impaired driver of the vehicle from more than a dozen years ago was sentenced to 12 total years in prison with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, serving about eight of those years behind bars.
Ryel said Tuesday evening that her hope and prayer is that the driver of the vehicle will, one day, speak with her and Schartz at an event like the Victims Vigil.
“Then that way, we can all heal, because we’re not healed,” she said. “All of these years later, we’re still not healed. ... I’m not going to say there was justice, but when you’re a victim of this, and then you become a survivor, it’s something that you live with every day.”
Schartz said even though she did “get some sort of justice,” every day is still a struggle.
“Everything is different because of a choice,” she said. “It is all about choices, and in one little, tiny split-second, everything can be gone.”
Ukena, Schartz said, had the best smile, loved cooking and was the best father to his children and a football fanatic.
Schartz said she will always keep Ukena’s memory and name alive through sharing hers and Ukena’s story.
“I just want to help,” she said. “If I can save one person from what I’m going through and have dealt with — that’s all I would love. ... And I just want to keep his story out there because it can save somebody. If not, it helps me.”
In closing remarks, Fields spoke of “the thread of hope.”
In the early 1980s, Fields said, former President Ronald Reagan’s administration decided to take a close look at the criminal justice system and then concluded change was necessary, as victims were being treated as an “afterthought” in the criminal justice system.
Fields said crime victims’ rights have come a long way since then, adding that constitutional rights for victims of crime are enshrined in Oklahoma’s Constitution.
“In spite of all of the progress we’ve made, though, there’s so much more that that can and needs to be done,” he said. “That’s where the hope ... that you’ve lifted us with, needs to be carried forward and passed on so that we can give others that, because there are so many others in our community who have never come forward and still haven’t had their voices elevated and heard. ...
“Until the day comes when all those people have their voices heard and are plugged into meaningful services in the way and form they want them, our work continues. But, we’ve made so much progress. I’m hopeful we’re going to continue to make so much more.”
