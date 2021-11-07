ENID, Okla. —Enid is gearing up to honor its local veterans this week.
Enid Woodring Wall of Honor, Veterans Park, the city of Enid, KOFM radio and Visit Enid will join together to host more events throughout the week, including tree planting, a free meal, concerts, ceremony, the parade and citywide ribbon displays.
Operation Yellow Ribbon kicked off its week appreciating veterans in the Enid area on Saturday with a Ride to Remember at the Enid airport.
The festivities will continue at 6:30 p.m. Monday with a Yellow Ribbon Ceremony in downtown Enid at the Christ Tree site on Park.
The yellow ribbon is meant to symbolize support of soldiers away from home, as well as for those who have served, Wall of Honor Executive Director Elaine Johns said.
“When people are driving or sitting in traffic and they see the yellow ribbon on the car in front of them or on traffic poles or trees around them, it forces them to take a moment to remember the sacrifices made by our armed forces,” Johns said. “We want to paint Enid yellow.”
Attendees will be able to tie yellow ribbons around the fence of the The One tree downtown, and will have to opportunity to take yellow ribbons to display at their home or business.
The ceremony will also include a yellow ribbon week proclamation from Enid Mayor George Pankonin, patriotic music, speakers, a yellow ribbon challenge to schools and our community and a yellow glowlight vigil.
“Yellow ribbons are a symbol of the binding ties between loved ones that placed ribbons to remember those who were serving overseas,” Ward 3 City Commissioner Keith Siragusa said.
Two oak trees will be planted Tuesday, one to honor current military members, the other with yellow and black ribbons to remember the fallen and those families of MIAs waiting for their loved ones to return home. The ceremony will be held on Kincade Drive, the road leading to Vance Air Force Base.
On Wednesday, the Railroad Museum of Oklahoma will serve a free lunch to veterans who RSVP at least 24 hours in advance. To sign up, call 233-3051.
On Veterans Day, Thursday, a Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Stride Bank Center Arena at 6:30 p.m. The annual Legacy Awards Ceremony honors veterans for their service to their community and country.
Enid’s Veterans Day Parade will begin Saturday at 11 a.m at the corner of Grand and Maine downtown.
Following the parade, there will be a static aircraft display, food trucks, vendors and a car show downtown. For more information or to enter a float in the parade, contact Bill Cooley at (580) 231-7964.
There will be two concerts hosted by the Stride Bank Center. On Wednesday, Chicago will perform in the arena at 7 p.m.
On Friday, Nov. 19, Three Dog Night will perform at 7 p.m. The band is offering a $10 discount on tickets for level three and four veterans, military and first responders.
Details and tickets to both shows are available on the Stride Bank Center website at www.stridebankcenter.com.
For information about Operation Yellow Ribbon, contact Visit Enid at (580) 233-ENID, www.vis itenid.org or info@visitenid.org
