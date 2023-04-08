ENID, Okla. — When Woodring Wall of Honor launched nearly 25 years ago, executive director Elaine Johns had no idea it would be as big as it is now.
“We dreamed when we started this that it would evolve into nationwide recognition for Enid and our veterans. We’ve come a long way,” she said. “Starting out from nothing to putting on major events, educational programs and displays.”
The origins of this “little veterans’ park tribute at the airport” was born when a bunch of “airport bums and a blonde (Johns)” were sitting around on a coffee break at Northwest Aero Services, an aviation company at Enid Woodring Regional Airport. Now, nearly all of those airport bums have passed, leaving Johns as the one to soldier on with the dream.
But she’s not about to give up or let it go just yet, even though she technically could retire.
Honoring the veteransWoodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park is home to a multimillion-dollar military memorabilia collection that began as a Make a Difference Day project in October 1999.
The original plan was to enhance the entrance to the airport by placing two renovated aircraft on static display. From there, the project progressed into securing granite stones bearing the names of local veterans and starting a veterans’ park. Names poured in and quickly the need increased to four stones.
Thus, Woodring Wall of Honor was born.
Enid’s veterans’ park was dedicated officially on Memorial Day 2000, with an estimated 1,500 people present.
By 2005, Woodring Wall of Honor became a non-profit organization that focused on honoring past and present military members through its annual Memorial Day services.
An average of 300 to 500 people attend the Memorial Day event, but fewer are attending these days, Johns said, as World War II veterans pass away.
And while Woodring Wall of Honor does primarily focus on the World War II era, all wars and all Armed Forces are recognized. The organization spearheads a Veterans Day event every year, celebrating all Oklahoma military veterans, particular in Enid and the surrounding area.
Warrior connectionsOn Veterans Day 2013, the Vietnam Memorial Wall — an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. — was dedicated at the Enid airport. It now is Oklahoma’s official Vietnam War Monument as blessed by then-Gov. Mary Fallin and witnessed by 2,500 people.
This replica formerly traveled the country with the American Veterans Traveling Tribute and was secured by Johns when it was retired, with the promise Woodring Wall of Honor would give it a permanent home in Enid.
The addition of the Vietnam Memorial Wall has brought national recognition to Enid and its patriotism, Johns said. The Department of Defense took notice, she added, especially when they discovered Veterans Park’s connection to the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society, members of whom blessed Woodring Wall of Honor at its dedication and have always participated in the local Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies.
The Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society, known as the Ton-Kon-Gah, was established many generations ago to honor veterans. When the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., opened, society members were invited to be there and bless its dedication, too, Johns said.
“Look how a small rural museum evolved and led to greater things!” she said.
‘A treasure trove’On Memorial Day 2017, Woodring Wall of Honor opened its museum and welcome center, ML Becker Educational Center. Inside are galleries, space for education, a library, and more. It has been the site of day camps, educational oral history testimonies, docent tours, special honor ceremonies and even a feature film.
“People donate memorabilia from all military branches. We’ve got so much still in storage. It’s a treasure trove we haven’t even opened yet,” Johns said.
Volunteers and Eagle Scouts assist as they can, but there’s simply not enough room in the present location to display it all.
Last year Woodring Wall of Honor acquired a large collection of military memorabilia, including aircraft, helicopters, cockpits, tanks, combat vehicles, weapons, trucks, medical vehicles, uniforms and other war-related artifacts.
As a result, they have now outgrown the museum building at 1026 S. 66th.
Johns currently is writing a business plan to kick start a capital campaign for the proposed OK Military Museum, and she is working to secure 40 acres or more on the east side of Enid for the museum’s future home.
Once those goals are accomplished, the next move will be to start raising money and in-kind support. OK Military Museum is the tentative name of this museum; Johns said naming rights for the museum, galleries, movie theater and more will be given based on the fundraising.
Reasons to rememberJohns’ vision for the military museum includes salaried full-time staff with regular hours, frontage off U.S. 412, educational classrooms and space for military service organizations such as Blue Star Mothers, American Legion, DAV, Armed Forces recruiters, and more — “a one-stop shop for veterans,” she said.
“We’re more than a museum,” Johns said, adding the organization wants those in the future to be able to remember how these veterans served and sacrificed. “These veterans’ stories are being recorded for the next generation.”
Visitors can tour Woodring Wall of Honor’s museum on Saturdays or by appointment during the week. There is no charge, but donations are accepted. The Vietnam Memorial Wall is accessible to the public free of charge from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call (580) 233-4530 for information.
