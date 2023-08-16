TALIHINA, Okla. — The home sits on a 600-acre lot, nestled atop a hill overlooking the Kiamichi River Valley in southeast Oklahoma. A canopy of native oaks and pines shades the ground’s trimmed lawns from the blasting summer sun. Complete with the main hospital, an auditorium, a fishing pond and other amenities, Talihina Veterans Center is a haven for aging service members who sought respite in a lush and serene place.
But the state’s decision to close the center with the aim of mitigating monthly half a million dollar losses, and the siphoning of funds from other veterans services provided to help cover it, means the veterans living in Talihina need to leave a place many thought would be the last stop in their life journeys of service and sacrifice.
The original plan was to time the closure with the opening of a veteran’s home in Sallisaw, just 90 minutes north, and move the veterans there. Costly construction mistakes have delayed the new facility’s completion to late next year or early 2025.
The veterans must decide where they’d rather go instead. They could choose to move to any of the six other veterans homes across the state, to a private nursing home nearby or with a caretaker, if they have one.
Staying in the place they consider home is not among the options.
“We can choose where we want to go, but that’s it. It feels like we are being forced to leave,” said Danny Fitzwilliam, a 59-year-old Army veteran.
Fitzwilliam served as a military police officer in the 1980s before transferring his experience to a 30-year career with the Oklahoma City Police Department. He lived at the Talihina Veterans Center for five months, and chose it because he became enamored with the Ouachita Mountains, which loom over the center and stretch far enough east to disappear into Arkansas.
Had he known the center was going to close less than a year after he checked in, Fitzwilliam said he never would have gone there.
“Management called us into a meeting to let us know they are closing and that we have to leave. Nobody liked it,” said Fitzwilliam. “Some of the guys have been here for many years. I feel really sorry for them.”
Jimmie Billings, 84, served for 20 years as a Navy electronics technician and has lived at the center for two years. After having served multiple tours during the Vietnam War, the native of nearby LeFlore County wanted to retire close to home. Billings said he’s thinking about moving to the home in Sulphur, but that he plans on staying put until the last day he can.
Fitzwilliam and Billings are among 36 veterans who were living in the center in June, when Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs announced its closure by Oct. 1. As of Aug. 10, only 14 veterans remained living in the center with a capacity for 175.
The announcement prompted southeastern Oklahoma legislators Rep. Jim Grego and Sen. Warren Hamilton to issue press releases questioning the decision by Oklahoma Veterans Commission. Grego toured the center and Hamilton had a behind-the-scenes conversation with Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, Secretary of State Brian Bingman and Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs John Nash, which caused the closing plans to pause, said Greg Slavonic, who has served as the veteran affairs department interim director for five months.
But a pause never truly occurred. The department continued working to move the veterans and reduce contractual nursing staff in an effort to close the home as soon as possible, said Slavonic, who himself is a career veteran and businessman, having served as assistant secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs and a senior leader at the Computer Sciences Corp.
He said the half a million in monthly losses are attributed to overhead expenses to maintain the nearly 100-year-old building, labor costs and employee benefits and a lack of federal dollars received as per diems for each veteran who lives there. The cost of living at a state-run veteran’s center is split between the federal government, the state and the veterans themselves, depending on the percentage of their disability.
“This landed in my lap to resolve,” Slavonic said. “Looking at everything, this is a blend of taking care of our veterans and trying to make the right business decision that’s best for the state of Oklahoma. So, I went to the Veterans Commission and asked them to do it.”
The alternative, he said, was to continue losing money in Talihina and being forced to ask the Legislature for more taxpayer dollars to cover those losses and the cost of construction delays in Sallisaw.
The home in Sallisaw was originally priced at $77 million, but the Veterans Commission asked lawmakers for an additional $21.7 million this year to complete the building. So far, $10.8 million have been granted by legislators to the state Department of Veterans Affairs, while another equal amount is expected to be voted on during the 2024 legislative session.
‘It’s like going on deployment’
The veterans forced to leave Talihina have first dibs on private rooms at the new home in Sallisaw when it opens, Slavonic said, even if they move to another home in the interim. While veterans are being transported from Talihina to centers across the state, those who choose not to relocate now can stay until Oct. 31, the latest closing date determined by the department, he said.
“I know there are three veterans down there that want to stay until the last day, and that’s fine,” Slavonic said. “They can stay, but at some point, they need to determine where they’re going to go.”
Billings is one of them. Sitting in a reclining chair in his room, surrounded by the essentials — his phone, his wheelchair, a notebook, tissues and a TV remote — he said leaving the place he calls home, just to be moved again when the Sallisaw location becomes an option, is like being in the military all over again.
His wife Mary passed away 13 years ago and his three children are grown and working in LeFlore County, unable to take him in. As far as he is concerned, Billings is at the whim of the state.
“When they tell me I’m gone, well, I’m gone. I would say from what it looks like, it won’t be much longer,” Billings said. “It’s like going on deployment for a year or so, waiting to go home. Right now this is home, and I guess Sallisaw would be my new home, but I am kind of in limbo between the two.”
In the days following the announcement of the closure, the veterans living at the home had their belongings packed into boxes and were made to share rooms on the first floor, as wings on the second and third floors were closed, said Sarah Breshears, the center’s administrator. The set-up, for some, was reminiscent of living in barracks and common rooms when they first enlisted.
As more veterans started choosing other centers to move to and their numbers dwindled, they were once again afforded privacy in their own rooms, Breshears said.
Both Slavonic and Breshears said closing the Talihina Veteran’s Center is in the best interest of Oklahoma’s veterans and residents. Slavonic said he tried to think of the situation from all angles, considering what is best for Oklahoma’s veterans but focusing on doing right by the state’s taxpayers.
“From the standpoint of being good stewards of the taxpayer’s dollars, that’s why I made the decision to move forward with the commission’s recommendation to close the facility earlier than next November or December, when we hope the Sallisaw home will be complete” he said. “Operating at a loss of half a million a month, that number would’ve been somewhere around $9.5 million by then.”
