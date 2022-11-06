ENID, Okla. — The official kickoff for Enid’s Veterans Appreciation Week gets underway Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, with a campaign to distribute yellow ribbons in support of military veterans, first responders and active-duty armed forces.
An opening ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Stride Bank Center and include a proclamation from Enid Mayor George Pankonin, patriotic music, speakers and a yellow ribbon challenge to schools and the community.
The highlight of the evening will be the unveiling and opening of the Heroes from the Heartland art exhibit. The exhibit features 10 portraits painted by local artist Tox Murillo of heroes with a connection to Oklahoma who paid the ultimate price for their country.
Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park executive director Elaine Johns said Gold Star families of those 10 have been invited to attend the unveiling of the portraits during the kickoff ceremony for Veterans Appreciation Week.
Winners from the Enid Public Schools art contest will be recognized and gift certificates will be presented at that event.
The public is encouraged to attend in honor of all veterans. Entertainment will be provided by local band Dually Noted. The event is free to the public.
Other activities going on during the week include the planting of two oak trees along Kincade, the road leading to Vance Air Force Base; a free luncheon for veterans who have reserved from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at First Baptist Church of Enid; a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Stride Bank Center and the opening of “The Huey, Workhorse of Vietnam” exhibit; and a parade and other military-themed activities and themes, food trucks and interactive displays beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Enid.
A remembrance motorcycle ride and poker run were held on Saturday, Nov. 5.
