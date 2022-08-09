A special event to bring local military veterans and their families together is being sponsored by the Retired Enlisted Association of Enid.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to dark, Aug. 20, at Perry Lake, south and west of Perry off of Highway I-35.
The Food and Swim Call will offer boat rides, fishing, games and plenty of food, organizers said. This is the first year for what organizers hope will become an annual event.
All U.S. military veterans and their families are invited to attend. Persons whose family members have served in the military are also invited to attend.
For more information, call 580-402-2377.
