ENID, Okla. — World War II veteran Arnold Schweer recounted his military service after recently celebrating his 104th birthday at Greenbrier Village.
“By the grace of God and heavy fog, I was able to return from war to my hometown of Covington, Oklahoma,” he said.
Schweer graduated from Covington High School in 1937 and was drafted into the army on Jan. 7, 1942, one month after Pearl Harbor was bombed by the Japanese.
He was assigned to the U.S. Army Air Forces and sent to basic training at Fort Sill. His training was cut from 26 weeks to 13 due to the war starting. He rode a troop train to Seattle, then was sent west to the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. He went on to Adak Island, where he helped build secret airfields.
“They sent us there with no artillery and summer clothes, and it was cold,” Schweer said. The Japanese sent forces to Adak to destroy the U.S. facilities on the island, but were lost in heavy fog for three days. Eventually, U.S. forces were given old World War I guns and winter clothes, he said.
He was on Adak for 26 months, then was sent to Okinawa to help rebuild destroyed airfields.
At the end of the war, he received an honorable discharge and returned to Covington to farm and open Schweer Insurance Agency. He married Ione Glover and they raised three kids.
He has lived at Greenbrier Village in assisted living for more than seven years and considers it his home.
“I feel things from God, and after walking into a couple of places, this was where he wanted me to be,” Schweer.
He has been a member of the Lutheran Church his entire life.
