ENID, Okla. — Third time’s not the charm for Republican Taylor Venus, who has reversed course from again challenging incumbent state Rep. Chad Caldwell to represent Enid in the state Legislature.
Venus, an Enid attorney, withdrew his candidacy for Oklahoma House District 40 on Tuesday, the last day for Oklahoma candidates to file withdrawals from 2022’s elections. He had filed as a Republican candidate on Wednesday, April 13, and Caldwell filed later the same day.
June’s primary election would’ve been the third time Caldwell and Venus faced off for the GOP nomination. Venus unsuccessfully ran for office in 2018 and 2020 against Caldwell, who’s served four terms in the House since 2014.
Venus could not be reached for comment from the News & Eagle on Tuesday about why he withdrew his candidacy.
Running unopposed means Caldwell would immediately receive the Republican nomination and will face Democrat candidate Nicholas Payne in November’s general election. Caldwell did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night either.
Redistricting last fall narrowed House District 40 to 18 square miles, down from 30, with the district representing 80% of the city of Enid beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
