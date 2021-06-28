ENID, Okla. — United Way of Northwest Oklahoma agencies have until Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to apply for $20,000 in Venture Grants.
The funding comes in addition to the regular allocations provided to 15 United Way member agencies.
“We are extremely blessed this year and are excited to announce the availability of Venture Grants which will target newly identified social service needs in the Northwest Oklahoma region," said Randy Long, chairman of the budget and allocations committee. "We want to see lasting positive changes in individuals, families, and our communities through our nonprofit organizations and their services.”
Applicants must present measurable data or other indicators that identify a need for the service in the community and measures the impact the program will have in changing those numbers.
“The process of securing a Venture Grant is very competitive,” said Alex Williams, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma board president. “We are looking for newly developed programs or projects which will create sustainable change in the realm of human and/or social services.”
Applications that address the underlying causes of a problem, and those which will impact the largest number of individuals, are strongly encouraged.
Any non-profit 501(c)(3) human service organization in the 17 counties served by United Way of Northwest Oklahoma is eligible to apply.
Grant forms can be downloaded from the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma website — www.unitedwayenid.org — or an application can be received via email or mail by contacting the United Way office at (580) 237-0821.
