ENID, Okla. — Halloweenid Food Truck or Treat Halloween Festival is hitting the road, but just by a few blocks, according to event organizer Tammy Wilson, owner of Enid Event Co.
"We are doing something totally different with this year's Halloween festival," Wilson said. "We are going to incorporate the regular Halloweenid festivities with a fall food truck festival. We will be having all the contests and fun Halloween things intertwined with some of the region's favorite food trucks, and instead of being on the square it will be on the red brick road on East Maple, or The Brix, as we call it in that neighborhood."
The Brix is located east of the Maple and 2nd intersection. Admission to the event, which will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, is $3 each and free for children 12 and younger. Booths and food trucks will have their own charges.
Costume contests for all ages and for pets will be held in addition to a Halloween Queen pageant, the Witch’s Dance, a scarecrow contest, a soup cook-off and a jack-o’-lantern carving competition. There also will be live music throughout the day.
The festival is taking applications for crafters, artists and artisans, with the $75 booth fee waived if candy is being passed out by the vendor, Wilson said.
The event is not doing the traditional trick-or-treating it has in the past, according to Wilson, opting for more of a festival atmosphere.
Those interested in being a vendor can get information or register at www.enidevents.com, go to the Enid Event Company Facebook page or email info@enidevents.com.
