Have you ever seen a 1918 Geronimo?
Chances are, you probably haven’t. It’s a vehicle that was made in Enid between 1917 and 1920. And, there is only one in existence that Bud Smith knows of.
You can see that vehicle along with many others 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America’s Car show at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
“The car show is designed to give a full cross-section of the history of the automobile,” said Smith, who is on the executive committee of the Cimarron Council BSA.
Smith said attendees will see original cars and modified cars; vehicles from the early 1900s all the way up to today. In addition to the Geronimo, a 1916 Monroe will be on display.
“[It’s in] beautiful condition, it’s gorgeous,” Smith said of the Geronimo.
Only 14 of those Monroes still exist today, he said.
Anyone who would like to register their vehicle for the car show can still do so, from 4-7 p.m. Friday and then 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration fee is $25.
Admission for the show itself is free. There will be a pinewood derby race preceding the show at 9:30 a.m., and then there will be other things, like drawings and judging in various categories, as well as a $5 hamburger/chips/water lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., served by the Scouts. There will be cobbler, too, Smith said.
Despite the admission being free, Smith said people are welcome to donate to Cimarron Council BSA at the show.
For more information, go to cimarron bsa.org.
