ENID, Okla. — Members of Vance Development Authority discussed construction projects for Vance Air Force Base and Enid Woodring Regional Airport during their meeting Thursday.
This is the time of year military construction project priorities are discussed, Enid Mayor George Pankonin said.
Infrastructure needs at Vance are the squadron office facility and dorms. The dorms have been needing attention for years as Vance leaders have struggled to get federal funding to bring them up to current standards, Pankonin said.
Since the National Defense Defense Authorization Act of 2022 was passed, ongoing issues like the base dormitories can be reviewed now through the defense bill. Before the NDAA expanded, the city and Vance were planning to work on financing and building the dorms together.
“With the NDAA, all of the services have to report back to Congress,” said Mike Cooper, chairman of Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission and city of Enid military liaison. “Since we were not able to get the scoring issue resolved for the dorms, that is where that’s at. We are looking at 90 to 120 days with that report to come back to Congress, then they will be able to find out how much money to spend over the next few years.”
Congress likely will identify a program much like the way they identify projects like the replacement of schools on bases. Cooper said legislators would do a study and find out totals before appropriating money over a 10-year period.
Now that dorms can be reviewed for federal money, VDA is planning other projects to work on at Woodring, which Vance uses daily.
Cooper talked about items he and Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance, had discussed about Vance’s infrastructure priorities.
The “readiness package” would include Woodring’s tower display workstation, expansion of the south ramp and a joint-use hangar. Cooper only presented estimates on each project, with the amount costing between $4 million and $5 million.
The tower display workstation, estimated around $1.2 million, would equip the tower with the same radar equipment Vance has in its control tower.
The expansion of Woodring’s south ramp is estimated at around $1.2 million. City Manager Jerald Gilbert recommended $2 million due to re-estimate costs going up.
The items were approved in this order, based on priority.
“This is a readiness issue for Vance,” Cooper said. “Readiness and resiliency is what Congress is focusing on, or it won’t be considered for funding. Readiness, resiliency, quality of life in that order.
"There will be increased usage out at Vance. The T-38s will bring in a lot more activity for us. The ramp improvement will also help the city. Also, with more planes comes the need for more hangars," Cooper said.
The Woodring projects would be put as one package, he said.
“All of these projects have been teed up with our congressional delegation, so they are providing ways to get money," Cooper said. "The state also would put money from the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission to these projects as well.”
