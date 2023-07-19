By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
Vance Development Authority members heard updates on the Eisenhower Elementary School renovation or replacement plan, the Undergraduate Pilot Training Center construction, Enid Woodring Regional Airport upgrades and discussed possible alternative energy sources for Vance Air Force Base during a meeting Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
The Eisenhower renovation initially was looking at replacing six classrooms, which would have cost between $4 million and $6 million. The Department of Defense, though, has a program in place that prefers to build a new school, which would cost between $25 and $30 million. There would need to be a 20% portion provided by Enid Public Schools, which would amount to around $5 million.
Mike Cooper, VDA executive director, said the DoD program started replacing schools on military installations, with Lawton and Fort Sill two of the first to replace schools on bases. Cooper said the DoD would rather replace schools with a new facility instead of doing renovations.
“The first initial thing we were thinking was just to add more classrooms, because they only have one classroom for each class and they are running out of space,” Cooper said. “In fact, there are people at Vance who can’t send their kids there because they don’t have enough space. But the Department of Defense program, what they would rather see is build a new school.
“The Department of Defense would like to mo dernize it and bring it up to the latest standards. So that means building a new facility, which would mean that cost is about $25-$30 million. The Department of Defense plan, when they set this up many years ago, was to see what the need was to replace schools on military installations, to see what it cost to do that, and then they started over 10 years ago ... with the worst schools and are now getting to the point where we’re at.”
Cooper said there are 90 days to finalize the Eisenhower project.
Also during the VDA meeting, an update was heard on the military construction project of building a new Undergraduate Pilot Training Center. MILCON projects are ranked based on priority due to limited funds, and some projects are not selected for funding. The center is the No. 1 priority for Vance, Cooper said, and will cost $84 million. Cooper said the facility will replace temporary facilities that Vance leases for around $500,000 a year.
It will be a 175,442-square-foot building that will include a 550-seat auditorium for graduations and briefings. It also will serve as a storm shelter with a capacity of 1,300. It will be located in the vicinity of the existing control tower, and will include space for a cafe and food service area. It will combine the 25th Flying Training Squadron, the 71st Student Squadron, weather flight and base operations to be housed in one facility.
The current facilities, which will be torn down, are lacking in space, and the existing squadron facilities are operating beyond their recommended square footage. The five training squadrons currently are operating in four facilities, with each designed for one squadron. The shortage of square footage requires the squadrons to split their operations between facilities, and the classroom also used is located in a separate facility.
The new facility will provide sufficient space for command, flight training, briefing and student squadron classrooms. The amount of pilots trained yearly by Vance has increased from 294 in 2016 to 460 graduates for fiscal year 2021. The current facilities lack the required space to meet the increase in pilot graduations.
In around October, Cooper said it will be more clear if the project will be funded.
Also discussed during the meeting were alternative power options for Vance. The process is in the discovery phase, as Cooper said there are many options on the table for consideration. The first step is knowing what kind of energy output is needed for the base, and then looking at different alternatives, such as solar panels, to provide alternative power for Vance in the event of its grid going down.
“First thing you have to know is what kilowatt need do they have and then you base that on that. There’s a lot of types, and some are more expensive than others,” Cooper said.
Also discussed during the meeting were updates from Woodring operations manager Mason Brinley on the upgrades to Woodring, which include redoing the center runway, reconstruction of the south ramp, a new hangar and a joint-use hangar.
The concrete being poured for the south ramp is likely to be completed within the next few weeks, Brinley said, and the foundation for the joint-use hangar will be poured at the same time. The timeline for the joint-use hangar is 300 working days, though the exact timing of its completion is unknown.
