The city of Enid and Vance Development Authority voted Tuesday to retain their longtime contract with military liaison Mike Cooper. The city also moved to approve appropriations of additional funding to be added to the airport department.
The 2021-22 airport fund budget was given an additional $1.45 million with about $1.21 million to cover the cost of fuel purchases, due to higher-than-projected sales at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
The added money also includes $243,350 to Parkhill, Smith and Cooper Inc. to design reconstruction on the airport south ramp, construction of a new joint-use hangar and construction of new south ramp hangars.
The added funds were available from a combination of current year higher-than-projected revenues from the airport fund, military grant funding and the fund balance, according to the city.
Woodring Manager Kesston Cook has been in communication with several engineers working on the south ramp reconstruction, he said at Tuesday’s VDA meeting. The city and airport are also applying for a few other state and federal grants for their radar, south ramp and hangar projects.
Mike Cooper
Discussions about Cooper’s professional services were a major topic of discussion at Tuesday’s VDA meeting. Cooper has served as military liaison since the early 2000s, assisting the city and VDA as the liaison with Vance Air Force Base, the state of Oklahoma, the federal government and the Department of Defense.
His role as contractor is to provide military and economic development consulting and marketing services to the city. Cooper collaborates with the city on federal and state military issues, while recommending improvement and appropriations to the city and VDA with respect to military appropriations for base improvements.
“He is irreplaceable,” said VDA member and former mayor Bill Shewey. “You can’t get that kind of experience and those contacts from anybody else.”
The last contractual discussion for Cooper came up at a city meeting in August 2020, when his contract was extended through June 30, 2022.
After extensive discussion by board members, VDA voted unanimously to re-approve and extend Cooper’s contract until 2030. His yearly compensation remains unchanged from prior years at $120,000.
Mayor George Pankonin started off discussions, reminding board members of how integral Cooper will be to added stability for Vance as the state goes forward without the retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who has been a big proponent of infrastructure and military support. Inhofe is retiring in January.
There were no questions around Cooper’s annual compensation, as board members agreed it was well deserved considering the connections he has. However, there were questions from newer board members about Cooper’s annual expenses for travel and cellphone reimbursements, which are public record and detailed in the city’s claim logs monthly.
VDA board members David Clinton and David Smith requested that Cooper give more detailed agendas and reports to the board before their quarterly meetings.
“From where we sit on the board, I don’t have the details,” Clinton said. “The only detail I get is when I come to this meeting. We don’t need transparency on a trust level, just more transparency on the details.”
Smith agreed, saying his role on the board as a representative for the city is to make sure there is enough documented through written communications for board members, residents and the city, considering the vast amount of information Cooper holds.
Pankonin added that Cooper’s relationship with VDA and the city is a two-way street. Cooper gets information from those involved in the local military scene, as well the information they receive from Cooper, Pankonin said.
“(Cooper’s) been instrumental in helping to bring in lots of funding dollars to help on projects. He’s invaluable, in my opinion,” said City Manager Jerald Gilbert.
Cooper’s contract now includes amendments to clauses concerning the six-month termination notices if either he or the city desire to end the contract. Cooper also will provide more written communications to the board, in addition to his quarterly oral reports to VDA and his regular communications with Pankonin.
