Anglers hoping to introduce someone to the sport of fishing this year have a chance to take them for free this week.
Everyone can fish (while practicing social distancing) without a state fishing license on Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days on Saturday and Sunday.
“These are some of the best days to take a newcomer or youth fishing with you,” said Skylar St. Yves, fishing coordinator for Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “There’s no state fishing license requirements, so someone who has never been before can just wake up in the morning and head out for a fun day of fishing. And someone from out of state can visit and enjoy what Oklahoma’s waters have to offer without worrying about having a state fishing license.”
Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer free fishing days almost 40 years ago and has since been followed by dozens of other states that have established similar days.
“License sales are one of the primary sources of funding for the department,” said Barry Bolton, chief of fisheries for the Wildlife Department.
While Free Fishing Days allow people to fish without having a state fishing license, anglers still must abide by all other fishing regulations including daily bag limits and size restrictions. And for folks not familiar with fishing just yet, the department has a “Fishing Resources” page online.
Even though the outdoors are always open in Oklahoma, the Wildlife Department encourages everyone to heed health officials’ recommendations for staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. For anglers, it’s easy to distance yourself from others by the length of an adult’s fishing rod.
Participants in Free Fishing Days should note local permit requirements may still apply at specific fishing areas, such as city lakes. All of Lake Texoma is open for free fishing Saturday, but free fishing will only apply to the Oklahoma portion of the lake Sunday. Anglers must abide by all Texas fishing license and permit requirements when fishing the Texas portion of Lake Texoma on Sunday.
