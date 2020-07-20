Two Kingfisher teens were injured Saturday night in a single-vehicle accident near Okarche.
Names of the teens were not listed in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. OHP routinely withholds names of juveniles in accident reports.
The accident happened at 9:01 p.m. Saturday on a county road about 5 miles east of Okarche.
According to the report, a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup south on County Road 2870 when he lost control and rolled 3 1/2 times, coming to rest on its top.
The driver was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition with trunk and head injuries, according to the OHP report. His passenger, also a 17-year-old boy, was treated at OU Medical Center and released.
The report lists the condition of the driver as unknown and the cause as driving took fast for road conditions. Both were wearing seat belts.
