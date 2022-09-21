water outage

ENID, Okla. — Water will be out Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, for a large portion of Enid as part of the Leona Mitchell Boulevard Water Main and Improvements Project.

According to the city of Enid, the outages will be in Southern Heights Addition, East Park Addition, Rock Island Addition, Southern Heights 2nd Addition, Garfield Addition and Garfield 2nd Addition.

Workers will be installing a new water line. Service is expected to be restored at the end of the day.

