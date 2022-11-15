ENID, Okla. — Vance Development Authority held a special meeting Tuesday morning and received updates on the upgrades made to Enid Woodring Regional Airport and appointed a representative of VDA to serve on the board of the Community Development Support Association.
Mayor George Pankonin said he received a request from CDSA to have a VDA representative, and April Danahy was approved to sit on the board.
The meeting featured an update on the Woodring upgrades that will go toward aiding Vance Air Force Base's mission of training pilots. More than $7 million was approved through various grants for three upgrades: Around $4.5 million has been approved for the reconstruction of Woodring’s center runway, and another $2.8 million has been approved for reconstruction of the south ramp and hangar and a new joint-use hangar and radar system.
Keston Cook, airport director, said it is a possibility that ground is broken on the upgrades at the beginning of the year. He said the 50% plans and specs have been approved, and there will be specs and plans for the 100% outlook complete by the end of the month. He said bidding will be able to begin before the end of the year, although there are still environmental situations that still need to be approved before the ground can be broken on the three upgrades.
There also are grant requests in the form of $4.5 million for the Kaw Lake pipeline and $4.5 million for improvements to the Ames pipeline. The water from both locations would be brought together and treated at Enid Public Water Works Lake. It would help with bringing water in from the existing aquifer.
Vance Development Authority also approved its meeting schedule for 2023, with meetings Jan. 19, April 18, July 18 and Oct. 17.
