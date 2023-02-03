KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (AFNS) — Airmen and sailors from Kadena Air Base teamed up in the skies near Okinawa with Japan Air Self Defense Force personnel during the latest iteration of the bilateral Southern Beach exercise, Jan. 19.
“Southern Beach is a bilateral exercise between U.S. personnel from Kadena Air Base and the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Sebastian Coburn, 18th Operations Support Squadron dissimilar air combat-training wing chief.
Southern Beach provides U.S. and Japanese personnel the opportunity to integrate as an allied force to better understand each other’s strengths, practice fluidity and execute the mission of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
There were a multitude of aircraft from different units coming together. Aircraft from Kadena AB included F-15C Eagles, KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry, HH-60 Pave Hawks and U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon. Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft included the F-2, the F-15J and the E-767.
The Southern Beach exercise involves close coordination between all forces involved, from mission planning, execution and debrief.
While U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force often train together in similar Southern Beach exercises, the inclusion of the U.S. Navy’s P-8A added a unique dimension to this event.
Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) participated in exercise Southern Beach with a P-8A Poseidon loaded with two AGM-84Ds.
“Exercising the full spectrum of maritime patrol in a joint bi-lateral exercise like this underpins the importance of conducting air interdiction and maritime strike,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Marc Hines, Task Group 72.2 and VP-10 commander. “The relationships we create from mission planning to execution are invaluable in strengthening our international and joint partnerships, ensures a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
The training not only increases bilateral response capability but also serve as demonstration of the mutual U.S. and Japanese commitment to maintaining regional stability.
In a recent statement released after a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the two nations said the U.S.-Japan Alliance remains the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific. The statement added that the U.S. and Japan will continue to deepen cooperation to address a range of emerging security challenges.
While such cooperation is nothing new to the men and women serving at the keystone of the Pacific, it takes renewed significance as the U.S. and Japan reaffirm their close ties amid the modern challenges facing regional security.
“President Biden’s meeting with Prime Minister Kishida, as well as exercises like Southern Beach show how closely we are working with our Japanese partners,” Coburn said. “The U.S. Air Force and JASDF have always worked very closely with each other, and I’d like to see that continue.”
