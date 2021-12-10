Strong wind gusts Friday evening caused damage in Enid, particularly around the intersection of Garriott and Oakwood.
A cold front moved into the Enid area around 5 p.m., producing wind gusts up to 50 mph. The Mesonet weather-recording site near Breckinridge reported a maximum gust of 50 mph Friday, while the Mesonet site at Lahoma reported a 49 mph gust.
“Damage was caused by straight-line winds as a cold front pushed into the area around the 5 p.m. timeframe,” said Mike Honigsberg, certified director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management. “We were experiencing very strong south-southwest winds prior to this wind event, and as the front came in with north-northwest winds, there was no slowing of the winds either way prior to these air masses coming together.
“When two air masses collide with each other, as these did, it can cause the atmosphere to spin similar to what we see when we see a dust devil, but a lot more intense.”
Several trailers at Tractor Supply, 4010 W. Garriott, blew onto Oakwood, blocking off three lanes of traffic at one point, said Rustin Sanders, a manager at Tractor Supply.
Using a forklift and with the help of Enid Police Department and “friendly bystanders,” Sanders said all of the trailers were taken off the street and placed back into the parking lot.
“I walked outside, and there were just lights flashing all up and down Owen K. (Garriott),” Sanders said. “You would’ve thought a tornado had come through.”
Parts of Tractor Supply’s roof fell off, too, and the pieces of debris busted out the back glass of a vehicle.
There also was some damage on Tractor Supply’s ceiling inside and some dents and scrapes on a couple of the trailers.
Shopping carts flew into the middle of the parking lot; outdoor picnic tables were turned over; and the alarms were set off, Christy Sleeker, another manager at Tractor Supply, said.
“It was just a freak gust of wind,” Sleeker said.
Other businesses in the area also suffered damage. The building housing Riffel Law Firm and St. Mary’s Family Physicians, 3517 W. Garriott, suffered roof damage.
“My estimate of these winds that stripped the roofing off these buildings would be around 60-70 mph, possibly higher,” Honigsberg said. “They definitely were intense to cause this type of damage.”
