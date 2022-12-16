SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — The 362nd Training Squadron at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, hosted a special sister-service veteran recently for a tour of crew chief training.
Retired Navy hospital corpsman Dale Nelson, who turns 100 this month, served in the Navy for more than 40 years, including in both theaters of World War II. Though he has lived in the area for years, this was his first chance to tour one of Sheppard’s squadrons.
“This has been kind of a dream of mine to get a tour of this place,” Nelson said. “I’m out here probably once every two to three weeks. sometimes I’ll go down and watch the planes coming in and out — as close as they’ll let me.”
Nelson visited the squadron’s dorms and got a close up look at its training aircraft, including the B-52, C-130, KC-135, A-10, F-15, F-16 and MQ-9, along with equipment such as ejection seats and engines. The 362nd is responsible for training all Air Force crew chiefs.
Though a fan of military aviation, the Navy remains his first love.
“I loved the Navy. I did then, I do now. When I see a picture of a ship going through the water on the television, I wish I were a little younger because I’d like to be on that thing,” he said.
“And I know you are the same way — I can tell, whatever airplane you’re working on, that’s your airplane.”
