ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department announced Wednesday that two offenders have registered with the department and are living in Enid.
Darren Cook is classified as an aggravated sex offender by Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Whenever an offender, classified as aggravated or habitual moves to a residence, the police department of that jurisdiction is required by statute to notify residents of that neighborhood.
Cook was convicted of lewd acts with a child under the age of 16 on Oct. 3, 2013, in Garfield County. He is not wanted for any crimes and has registered with the department.
Cook, 51, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He is residing at 1107 Nottingham, which is an approved address outlined in the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.
Devin Sylestine has been classified as an aggravated/habitual offender by DOC.
He was convicted of second-degree rape June 9, 2017, in Garfield County. He is not wanted for any crimes and has registered with the department as required.
Sylestine, 26, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He is residing at 2712 Rock Island, which is an approved address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.