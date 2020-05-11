Senators planning to ditch state health commissioner

OKLAHOMA CITY — State senators plan to ditch the state’s health commissioner later this month, potentially forcing the governor to try to find a replacement amid a deadly pandemic.
Standing side-by-side with Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, Department of Health Commissioner Gary Cox became the unflappable face of public health the past few months, promoting and patiently explaining the state’s COVID-19 response.
State Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said Monday there aren’t enough votes to advance Cox’s executive nomination out of the Senate committee he chairs.
If the state Senate adjourns for the year without approving Cox’s nomination, he’ll no longer be allowed to serve as commissioner.
“From talking to different members, there’s not one big reason,” McCortney said. “It’s really just a whole bunch of issues and when you add them all together, it’s kind of just hard to move that nomination forward with all of the small things.”
McCortney said some are concerned Cox doesn’t meet the statutory requirements for the role, which require a master's or doctoral degree in health or a medical degree.
Additionally, state Health Department and Oklahoma City-County Health Department employees expressed concerns about Cox to committee members, he said. McCortney said he didn’t know what those issues entailed.
Attorney General Mike Hunter also recently announced he’s doing his own investigation into the agency’s finances.
“When you put all of those things together, it’s hard to move forward,” McCortney said.
“I think he’s imminently qualified,” McCortney said. “I think he’s done as good a job as you might be able to through a pandemic. When he took the Department of Health over, it had been a mess. I have a lot of respect for him for the service. He’s done a lot for our state. I hate that we’re not able to move forward.”
Cox said Monday he’s focused on flattening the COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and protecting lives.
“This process is up to the executive and legislative branch, and my job is to ensure the state has the right plan, the best team and transparent data to advance public health during this unprecedented time,” Cox said.
State Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, who serves on the Senate committee that won’t advance the nomination, said he personally likes working with Cox and considers him a friend.
The two attended a mobile site in northeast Oklahoma City together over the weekend where more than 300 people were tested.
He said Cox worked to build public-private partnerships during the pandemic, including a highly touted one with Blue Cross Blue Shield to bring mobile testing vans to underserved parts of the state.
Young said his concern is that Cox doesn’t have the required experience allowed under the law.
“The problem started when the governor decided to influence legislators to push forth bills to strip requirements so (he) can pick the person who (he thinks) is best for the job,” Young said.
Young said there’s probably a better candidate to head the agency if they open the search back up again. Stitt needs to take his time looking for candidates with the academic and leadership experience in public health required by statute, he said.
“I am a little disappointed for him,” Young said of Cox. “If it had been me, I would not have accepted the position if I didn’t have the qualifications for it.”
Cox holds a law degree from the University of Tulsa and previously served as the Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s executive director.
“As a respected and dedicated public health professional who has brought over 40 years of experience to the state Department of Health, Gary Cox is more than qualified to serve as Oklahoma’s commissioner of health,” Stitt said. “Over the past seven months, Commissioner Cox has strengthened the state’s partnerships with key health entities, improved the transparency and efficiency of the (department) operations and built a strong team that has proactively responded to the worst pandemic in a century.”
Stitt said Cox is the right leader to transform the agency while confronting the historic health crisis.
The Senate has until the end of May to grant a hearing. Baylee Lakey, spokeswoman for Stitt, said the governor hopes legislators will do the right thing and take the time to consider Cox’s nomination.
The Senate committee, though, is not currently expected to meet again before the end of session.
