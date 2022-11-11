ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — As an aircraft taxies down a flightline before takeoff, the aircrew operating the plane should feel that they possess the knowledge and skills necessary for mission success. However, they also should realize that they didn’t get to that point on their own.
Before the crew even steps to their aircraft, they must be up to date with the proper training and aeronautical documentation — a process overseen by Airmen in both the Host Aviation Resource Management and the Squadron Aviation Resource Management offices.
According to Master Sgt. Deondra Robinson, 97th Operation Support Squadron Chief of HARM, and Tech. Sgt. Iyonna Boykin, 97th OSS HARM non-commissioned officer in charge, the “One-Charlies” of the HARM and SARM offices are essential to the 97th Air Mobility Wing mission.
“The SARM office ensures the integrity and safety of the crew members,” Boykin said. “They’re making sure we meet every flying hour by the end of the fiscal year, everybody’s training is up to date and that every student gets their proper training while at Altus Air Force Base.”
Each individual flying squadron at Altus Air Force Base has its own SARM office, while the HARM office oversees each aircrew member on base.
“The HARM covers all the aviation management actions for all of the squadrons,” Robinson said. “We manage all the aviation records and flight pay for everyone in the flying squadrons and everyone else that flies in the (97th) operations group.”
Additionally, these self-named “One-Charlies” strive to ensure the safety of aircrew members while also preparing them for the future — a duty that Lt. Col. Adam Glover, 97th OSS commander, said often flies under the radar.
“They’re kind of an unseen career,” he said “They are multi-capable Airmen who can do so much more than their job on paper. They are ‘quiet professionals’ who do a lot of background work that nobody really notices, but they’re essential to the flying mission here.”
