The outside, eastbound lane in the 3100 Block of West Willow near Willow Springs Drive will be closed Thursday for installation of a utility pole.
Work will begin at 6:30 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 1 p.m.
ENID — Kevin Francis Skehan, 60, passed away peacefully on June 8th, 2021, after a battle with brain cancer. The family will have a private ceremony. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
ENID — A Memorial Service for Judith Ann Rasp, 80, of Enid, is 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, with Reverend Jim Edmison officiating. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID — The funeral for Estella Irene Green is this morning at 10:00 in the Central Christian Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Jerry Richter, 93, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.