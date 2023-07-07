Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alfalfa, southwestern Grant and northwestern Garfield Counties through 100 PM CDT... At 1231 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jet, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Pond Creek, Kremlin, Jet, Nash, Hillsdale, Jefferson, and Great Salt Plains Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH