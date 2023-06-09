JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- RANDOLPH, Texas — Maj. Gen. Clark J. Quinn assumed command of Nineteenth Air Force during a ceremony here June 5, 2023.
Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, presided over the ceremony and welcomed Quinn as the newest leader within AETC.
“To the Airmen of 19th Air Force, thanks for your contributions in making AETC the absolute best MAJCOM in the Air Force,” said Robinson. “The 19th Air Force has a footprint that expands across 17 wings in 16 states, 32,000 Airmen, and over 1,500 aircraft.”
Robinson also shared the many leadership roles that Quinn held throughout his career.
“Maj. Gen. Quinn has built a solid foundation of expertise and broad experience, from his early days as a space test engineer to undergraduate navigator training, undergraduate pilot training, F-16 training and as an F-16 instructor across three assignments,” he said. “He has an innate understanding of AETC and what 19th Air Force is all about and I’m excited to have him join the team.”
Quinn was wing commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base from June 2014 to June 2016.
After receiving the 19th guidon and taking command, Quinn said, “To the Airmen of 19th Air Force, I am honored to join you. We draw our heritage from the 19th Tactical Air Command from World War II. Seventy-nine years ago today, those Airmen were making final preparations to support the June 6 D-Day landings in Normandy. That day, the wings and squadrons of the 19th Tactical Air Command escorted troop carriers and provided top cover to the assault area.
“Air superiority was a prerequisite then, just as it is now. Today, this command focuses on training and forging the next generation of Airmen and ensuring the United States Air Force, and our partner air forces, are ready for the next challenge.”
“Together we will continue to accelerate change and build the force required to defend the homeland and deter aggression and be prepared to prevail in any high-end fight. I look forward to serving with each and every one of you.”
Prior to assuming command, Quinn served as the deputy commander for Ninth Air Force at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. In this position, he assisted with the development of contingency plans and the execution of air operations for the 21-nation U.S. Central Command area of responsibility covering Central and Southwest Asia.
Quinn has commanded at the squadron and wing levels and has held staff assignments at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command.
He received his commission in 1993 from Officer Training School and is a command pilot who has flown in support of Operations Southern Watch, Noble Eagle, Unified Protector, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.
