Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command; Col. Bobby Lankford, commander of the 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston; Col. Michael A. Freeman, commander of the 628th Air Base Wing at Joint Base Charleston; and Robert Guerrero, deputy assistant secretary of Air Force Operational Energy, (from left) pose for a photo after the Mission Execution Excellence Program award ceremony at the Airlift Tanker Association Symposium in Denver. (Airlift Tanker Association Photo)