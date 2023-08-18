ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas paid a visit to see operations at Altus Air Force Base on Aug. 3.
The tour began with Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, meeting and briefing Lucas and his team.
This engagement was an opportunity to articulate some of the wing’s top priorities to Lucas, which included housing developments, infrastructure goals for the main gate, as well as maintenance and staffing needs for the KC-46 Pegasus.
Lucas expressed the importance of continued support and partnership with the Altus AFB community and civic leaders.
“It is a team sport, we play together and work together to achieve the greatest possible results,” Lucas said. “We will work with the community in any way we can.”
The tour ended with a recap of the topics discussed and final thoughts from Marshall.
“We are glad you are here and appreciate the time you have spent with us today,” Marshall said. “The community here is awesome, and this is exactly what a community partnership should look like.”
